Seahawks Place DT Myles Adams On COVID-19 List

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have placed DT Myles Adams on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Adams, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Rice back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived coming out of training camp. After a brief stint on the Panthers’ practice squad, the Seahawks signed Adams to their taxi squad in December of last year only to release him a few weeks later.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in two games and recorded five total tackles.