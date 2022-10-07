Seahawks Place OLB Darryl Johnson On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve placed OLB Darryl Johnson on injured reserve Friday with a foot injury.

Johnson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of North Carolina A&T in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was entering the third year of that deal when Buffalo traded him to the Panthers for a sixth-round pick.

The Panthers opted to waive Johnson coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Seahawks.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded four tackles.