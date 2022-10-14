Seahawks Place RB Rashaad Penny On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they have officially placed RB Rashaad Penny on the injured reserve.

Last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that Penny suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said after the game that he’s heartbroken for Penny and that the running back is “crushed.”

Penny, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

In 2022, Penny appeared in five games for the Seahawks and rushed for 346 yards on 57 carries to go along with four receptions for 16 yards receiving and two touchdowns.