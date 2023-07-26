Seahawks Place Seven Players On Injured Lists Including S Jamal Adams

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve placed seven players on injured lists at the start of training camp on Wednesday. 

The full list includes:

  1. S Jamal Adams (PUP List)
  2. LB Jordyn Brooks (PUP List)
  3. TE Noah Fant (PUP List)
  4. DT Austin Faoliu (PUP List)
  5. DT Bryan Mone (PUP List)
  6. CB Riq Woolen (PUP List)
  7. DT Jonah Tavai (Non-football injury list)

Adams, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021. 

In 2022, Adams appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded three tackles and a pass defense. 

