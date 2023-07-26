Seahawks Place Seven Players On Injured Lists Including S Jamal Adams

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’ve placed seven players on injured lists at the start of training camp on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- S Jamal Adams (PUP List)
- LB Jordyn Brooks (PUP List)
- TE Noah Fant (PUP List)
- DT Austin Faoliu (PUP List)
- DT Bryan Mone (PUP List)
- CB Riq Woolen (PUP List)
- DT Jonah Tavai (Non-football injury list)
Adams, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which includes a signing bonus of $14,326,244.
The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.
In 2022, Adams appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded three tackles and a pass defense.
