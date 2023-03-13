Seahawks Plan To Release DT Shelby Harris

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks plan to release veteran DL Shelby Harris.

According to Garafolo, Seattle explored possible trades but hasn’t found a taker yet for the Harri.

who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Harris will free up $8,941,176 of available cap space while creating $3.27 million in dead money.

Harris, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022.

In 2022, Harris appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 44 tackles, two sacks and four pass defenses.