Seahawks Plan To Sign UFL WR Marcus Simms

According to James Larsen, the Seahawks are planning to sign WR Marcus Simms of the UFL’s Michigan Panthers.

Simms, 26, played three seasons at West Virginia before entering the 2019 Supplemental Draft and went undrafted before signing on with the Jaguars. He was placed on injured reserve during the preseason with a concussion as a rookie before being cut with an injury settlement.

He signed on with the Michigan Panthers in 2023. He earned All-UFL honors last season.

During his college career at West Virginia, Simms totaled 87 receptions for 1,457 yards receiving and eight touchdowns to go along with four rushing yards on two carries over the course of 26 games.

As a returner, Simms has totaled 992 kick return yards and 157 punt return yards and no touchdowns.