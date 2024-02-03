Seahawks QB Sean Mannion Retiring, Joining Packers Coaching Staff

Brady Henderson reports that veteran NFL QB Sean Mannion is retiring from the Seahawks and accepting a role to work with quarterbacks and the passing game with the Packers.

Mannion, 31, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then re-signed to the practice squad but was cut loose before another stint with the Seahawks on their practice squad.

In 2021, Mannion started one game for the Vikings and completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

For his career, Mannion appeared in 14 games for the Rams and Vikings, making three starts. He completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 573 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.

We wish Mannion the best as he retires from playing and starts his new journey as a coach.