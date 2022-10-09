Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Out Indefinitely With Fractured Tibia

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia during Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

The plan is for Penny to undergo more tests on Monday to determine whether there’s associated damage and see if surgery is required. However, Rapoport says surgery is a likely outcome at this point.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said after the game that he’s heartbroken for Penny and that Penny is “crushed.”

You can expect the Seahawks to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Penny, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

Entering Sunday’s game, Penny had appeared in four games for the Seahawks and rushed for 292 yards on 49 carries to go along with four receptions for 16 yards receiving and two touchdowns.