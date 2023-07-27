Seahawks Re-Sign LB Ben Burr-Kirven

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Ben Burr-Kirven to a contract. 

Ben Burr-Kirven

Burr-Kirven, 25, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million deal with the Seahawks. 

However, the Seahawks opted to release Burr-Kirven back in March. 

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply