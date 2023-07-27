Seahawks Re-Sign LB Ben Burr-Kirven

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Ben Burr-Kirven to a contract.
Burr-Kirven, 25, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million deal with the Seahawks.
However, the Seahawks opted to release Burr-Kirven back in March.
In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.
