Seahawks Re-Sign LB Ben Burr-Kirven

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed LB Ben Burr-Kirven to a contract.

Burr-Kirven, 25, was originally drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million deal with the Seahawks.

However, the Seahawks opted to release Burr-Kirven back in March.

In 2020, Burr-Kirven recorded eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 16 games for the Seahawks.