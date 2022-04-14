Seahawks Re-Sign QB Geno Smith

According to Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks have re-signed QB Geno Smith.

Smith has been the backup in Seattle for a while and the team has openly said they want to give him the chance to compete for the starting job now that Russell Wilson is gone.

Smith, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. Seattle re-signed him to a new deal last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.