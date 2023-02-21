Seahawks Re-Signing FB/LB Nick Bellore

According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have agreed to terms on a contract extension with FB and special teams LB Nick Bellore.

Bellore, 33, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. Unfortunately, his 2016 season ended with him being placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Bellore had brief stints with the Lions and 49ers before the Seahawks signed him to a two-year, $2.2 million contract in 2019. He just concluded a two-year, $4.45 million deal with Seattle.

In 2022, Bellore appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 15 total tackles on special teams. He also recorded one rushing attempt for three yards.