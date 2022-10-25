Seahawks Release LB Christian Jones & RB Godwin Igwebuike From PS

The Seattle Seahawks officially released RB Godwin Igwebuike and LB Christian Jones from their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.
Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:
- WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- T Greg Eiland
- WR Cade Johnson
- LB Vi Jones
- TE Tyler Mabry
- WR Bo Melton
- RB Darwin Thompson
- LB Aaron Donkor (International)
- QB Sean Mannion
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- DE Joshua Onujiogu
- C Joey Hunt
- LB Bruce Irvin
- DB Xavier Crawford
- WR Easop Winston
Jones, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.
The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season.
Detroit released Jones last year and he wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and eventually signed on to the Seahawks practice squad a few weeks ago.
In 2022, Jones has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded a tackle.
