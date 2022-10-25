Seahawks Release LB Christian Jones & RB Godwin Igwebuike From PS

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks officially released RB Godwin Igwebuike and LB Christian Jones from their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson

Seahawks Helmet

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

  1. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
  2. T Greg Eiland
  3. WR Cade Johnson
  4. LB Vi Jones
  5. TE Tyler Mabry
  6. WR Bo Melton
  7. RB Darwin Thompson
  8. LB Aaron Donkor (International)
  9. QB Sean Mannion
  10. OT Jalen McKenzie
  11. DE Joshua Onujiogu
  12. C Joey Hunt
  13. LB Bruce Irvin
  14. DB Xavier Crawford
  15. WR Easop Winston

Jones, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season. 

The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season. 

Detroit released Jones last year and he wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and eventually signed on to the Seahawks practice squad a few weeks ago. 

In 2022, Jones has appeared in three games for the Seahawks and recorded a tackle. 

