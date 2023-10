Seahawks Release S Teez Tabor From PS, Sign QB Holton Ahlers

The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they signed QB Holton Ahlers to their practice squad and released S Teez Tabor from the unit.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

Tabor, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Florida back in 2017. He was set to enter the third year of his four-year, $4.82 million rookie contract with $2.79 million guaranteed when Detroit cut him loose during final roster cuts.

Tabor had a short stint with the 49ers before catching on with the Bears in 2020. He stuck around on a futures deal for 2021 and was signed to the practice squad once the season began and eventually was promoted to the active roster.

The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 and signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. However, he was signed to the Seahawks’ active roster in September and finished out the year.

Tabor signed with the Colts this offseason but was let go in August. The Seahawks later added him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Tabor appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded nine total tackles and no interceptions.