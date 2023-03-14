Seahawks Releasing DT Quinton Jefferson

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are releasing DT Quinton Jefferson.

This should save the Seahawks about $4.5 million in cap space with $2 million in dead money, per Over The Cap, as they continue to rework their defense.

Jefferson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season and he caught on with the Raiders in 2021 before re-signing with the Seahawks in 2022.

In 2022, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 29 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.