Seahawks Releasing TE Will Dissly

Tom Pelissero reports that the Sseahawks are releasing veteran TE Will Dissly, saving $7 million in cap space.
Dissly, 27, was selected in the fourth round out of Washington in 2018 by the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $3,110,268 contract with the Seahawks and made a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.
Dissly was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal to stay in Seattle.
In 2023, Dissly appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and caught 17 targets for 172 yards and one touchdown.
