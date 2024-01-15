Seahawks Requesting Interview With Dolphins OC Frank Smith & Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks have requested permission to interview Dolphins OC Frank Smith for their head coaching vacancy.

He adds Seattle will also request an interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.

They join Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as the official candidates for the job so far.

Smith, 42, began his coaching career at Miami (Ohio) as a graduate assistant back in 2004. He later spent four years at Baylor before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Saints.

Smith had stints with the Bears and Raiders before the Chargers hired him as their run game coordinator/OL coach in 2021. He left to take the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator job in 2022.

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks coaching search as the news is available.