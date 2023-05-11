Seahawks Restructure Contract For WR Tyler Lockett, Create $5.7M In Cap Space

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks have restructured WR Tyler Lockett‘s deal.

Seattle converted most of Lockett’s base salary into a signing bonus to add $5.69 million in additional cap space in 2023.

Lockett, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks.

He’s due base salaries of $15.3 million in each of the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Lockett appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and caught 84 passes on 117 targets for 1,033 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.