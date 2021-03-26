Seahawks Sign DT Al Woods

The Seattle Seahawks are signing veteran DT Al Woods to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.

According to Ian Rapoport, Woods receives a one-year, $3.0 million contract that includes a $750,000 signing bonus.

This is interesting, considering that reports from last night mentioned that the Seahawks are planning to move on from DT Jarran Reed either by trade or release.

Woods, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods has played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract last year, but he opted out of the 2020 season.

In 2019, Woods appeared in 14 games and recorded 32 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.