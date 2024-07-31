Seahawks Sign DT Rodney Mathews, Waive LB Easton Gibbs

The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DT Rodney Mathews and waived LB Easton Gibbs in a corresponding move.
Mathews wound up going undrafted out of Ohio University back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.
However, Green Bay opted to waive Mathews a few weeks later.
During his four-year college career at Ohio, Mathews appeared in 41 games and recorded 71 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a pass defense and an interception over the course of four seasons.
