Seahawks Sign LB Tyreke Smith To PS, Release OL Greg Eiland

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed Tyreke Smith to their practice squad on Thursday after he cleared waivers. The Seahawks also released OL Greg Eiland from the unit.

Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:

  1. DE Levi Bell
  2. DB Lance Boykin
  3. DT Matthew Gotel
  4. C Joey Hunt
  5. WR Cade Johnson
  6. TE Tyler Mabry
  7. LB Patrick O’Connell
  8. DB Ty Okada
  9. RB SaRodorick Thompson
  10. WR Easop Winston
  11. LB Jon Rhattigan
  12. DB Robert Rochell
  13. T Jason Peters
  14. NT Carl Davis
  15. WR Tyjon Lindsey
  16. LB Tyreke Smith

Smith, 23, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976. 

Smith was waived on Wednesday. 

In 2023, Smith appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle. 

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections. 

