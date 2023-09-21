Seahawks Sign LB Tyreke Smith To PS, Release OL Greg Eiland

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed Tyreke Smith to their practice squad on Thursday after he cleared waivers. The Seahawks also released OL Greg Eiland from the unit.
Here’s the Seahawks updated practice squad:
- DE Levi Bell
- DB Lance Boykin
- DT Matthew Gotel
- C Joey Hunt
- WR Cade Johnson
- TE Tyler Mabry
- LB Patrick O’Connell
- DB Ty Okada
- RB SaRodorick Thompson
- WR Easop Winston
- LB Jon Rhattigan
- DB Robert Rochell
- T Jason Peters
- NT Carl Davis
- WR Tyjon Lindsey
- LB Tyreke Smith
Smith, 23, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976.
Smith was waived on Wednesday.
In 2023, Smith appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle.
During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.
