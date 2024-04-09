Seahawks Sign OT Max Pircher, Place RB Bryant Koback On Reserve/Retired List

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed OT Max Pircher to the roster.

Another lineman in the mix. We've signed tackle Max Pircher! pic.twitter.com/Wl9s37ZZAq — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 9, 2024

He spent last year with the Lions on the practice squad as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

In another move, the Seahawks placed RB Bryant Koback on the reserve/retired list.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions will be randomly chosen to receive one international player each.

Those players don’t count against the 90-man roster limit and can be carried as an eleventh practice squad member if they’re not signed to a contract.

Pircher, 24, was allocated to the Rams in 2021 as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He played for leagues in Austria, Italy and Germany before joining the NFL.

Pircher spent two years in Los Angeles. IPP players have roster exemptions but Pircher earned a spot on the Rams’ active practice squad in 2022. He was re-signed to a futures deal for the 2023 season but let go in March.

The Lions were assigned Pircher for the 2023 season and he spent the year on the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.