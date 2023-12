Seahawks Sign QB Sean Mannion To PS, Cut RB SaRodorick Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks announced they’ve signed QB Sean Mannion to the practice squad on Friday and cut RB SaRodorick Thompson in a corresponding move.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

DE Levi Bell (Injured) DB Lance Boykin WR Cade Johnson TE Tyler Mabry LB Patrick O’Connell DB Ty Okada WR Easop Winston LB Tyreke Smith RB Bryant Koback C Joey Hunt DB Jonathan Sutherland WR Cody Thompson DT Austin Faoliu T Jake Curhan DB Kelvin Joseph WR Cody White QB Sean Mannion

Mannion, 29, was drafted in the third round by the Rams back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent.

Mannion re-signed on another one-year deal for the 2020 season, but did not appear in a game. He caught on briefly with the Seahawks during camp in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings re-signed Mannion to their practice squad but promoted him to the active roster at the end of September. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He re-signed to the practice squad but was cut loose last month.

In 2021, Mannion started one game for the Vikings and completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.