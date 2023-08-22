Seahawks Sign TE Sal Cannella, Waive CB Montrae Braswell

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Sal Cannella to a contract and waived CB Montrae Braswell.

Cannella, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2021. He later signed on with the Dolphins.

Cannella had a stint in the USFL before getting a shot with the Packers last year. He most recently played for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

During his college career at Auburn, Cannella appeared in 37 games and caught 25 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns.