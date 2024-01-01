Seahawks Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that they’ve signed DT Matthew Gotel, DE Hamilcar Rashed and LB Christian Young to their practice squad.

Here’s the Seahawks’ updated practice squad:

DE Levi Bell DB Lance Boykin WR Cade Johnson TE Tyler Mabry WR Easop Winston RB Bryant Koback C Joey Hunt DB Jonathan Sutherland WR Cody Thompson DT Austin Faoliu DB Kelvin Joseph WR Cody White QB Sean Mannion DT Matthew Gotel DE Hamilcar Rashed LB Christian Young

Rashed, 25, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2021. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

New York brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose. He was claimed by the Steelers and signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Rashed signed a future contract with the Buccaneers this past January before being waived at the start of the season. He had a brief stint with the Seahawks last month.

During his four-year college career, Rashed appeared in 43 games and made 28 starts, recording 143 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.