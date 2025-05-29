Seahawks Sign UDFA DT Anthony Campbell

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed UDFA DT Anthony Campbell.

In correspondence, the Seahawks have waived UDFA DT DeMeco Roland.

Campbell was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2021 recruiting class out of Bartow, Florida. He enrolled at Louisiana-Monroe in 2021 and transferred to Miami of Florida after two years.

In his collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 26 games and recorded 14 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and two passes defended