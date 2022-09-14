Seahawks Signed LB Christian Jones To Practice Squad

The Seahawks signed LB Christian Jones to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jones, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.

The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season.

Detroit released Jones last year and he wound up signing a one year contract with the Bears. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 20 total tackles.