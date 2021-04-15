Seahawks Signing DE Aldon Smith

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing DE Aldon Smith to a contract on Thursday.

Smith visited with the Seahawks on Wednesday and it looks like things checked out from their end.

Seattle was also interested in trading for Smith at the trade deadline last year but Dallas wasn’t willing to make the move at the time.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He was cut loose by the 49ers shortly after a DUI incident in 2015, even though San Francisco picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Raiders that was worth up to $8 million, which was largely incentive-based. The Raiders elected to re-sign Smith to a two-year, $11.5 million contract in 2016.

However, the Raiders placed Smith on the reserve/suspended list before cutting him loose in 2018. The Cowboys later signed him to a one-year contract worth $2 million and includes another $2 million in incentives.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 48 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 50 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.

