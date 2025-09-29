Seahawks Signing OL Logan Brown To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’re signing rookie T Logan Brown to their practice squad.

Brown started 11 games at right tackle for Kansas after transferring from Wisconsin. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season.

Brown, 24, wound up signing a three-year deal with the Vikings as an undrafted free-agent following the 2025 draft.

He was released as part of the team’s final roster cuts and signed on with the Browns practice squad. He was unfortunately released in September.