Seahawks Signing OL Logan Brown To Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they’re signing rookie T Logan Brown to their practice squad.
Brown started 11 games at right tackle for Kansas after transferring from Wisconsin. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season.
Brown, 24, wound up signing a three-year deal with the Vikings as an undrafted free-agent following the 2025 draft.
He was released as part of the team’s final roster cuts and signed on with the Browns practice squad. He was unfortunately released in September.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!