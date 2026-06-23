NFC Notes: Zach Charbonnet, Myles Garrett, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said the team received great news regarding CB Garrett Williams, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

“When I first got here . . . it was like an October/November [return], and now we’re talking about getting into training camp and getting him going,” LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He’s put so much good work in. What a special human being he is, and what a really good player this defense was missing last year when he went down.”

Rams

Rams OLB Myles Garrett talked about how happy he was to be in Los Angeles and said that the city and team facilities are “second to none.”

“First I would say, they were telling me that L.A. isn’t a football town, but the reception we’ve been getting is amazing, so thank you,” he said, via Rams Wire. “The environment in that building is second to none. The way those guys rally around each other, the chemistry that they have, the work ethic, you see it every day. They know exactly who they are and what their expectations are for this year, and they’re locked and loaded. They looked at me as just another bullet in the gun and we’re ready to go.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald was asked if the team expects RB Zach Charbonnet back for Week 1 and noted that anything was possible given the expectations Charbonnet has placed on his recovery.

“If you’re going to guess what type of schedule Zach Charbonnet would be on, that’s the type of schedule he’s on,” Macdonald said, via Pro Football Talk. “Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself. Look forward to see where it ends up.”