Seahawks Signing TE Brady Russell Off Eagles’ Practice Squad

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar, the Seahawks are expected to sign TE Brady Russell off of the Eagles’ practice squad to their active roster.

Russell, 25, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Philadephia’s practice squad.

During his college career, Russell recorded 78 receptions for 799 yards (10.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.