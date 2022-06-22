Seahawks Still Have ‘High Level Of Interest’ In Trading For Baker Mayfield

Josina Anderson reports that the Seahawks still have a “high level of interest” in trading for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

According to Anderson, Seattle is open to contractually extending Mayfield behind the scenes.

Beyond that, Anderson says that the Seahawks are still in the process of collecting information and insight into Mayfield.

The buzz regarding the Seahawks and Mayfield has died down in recent weeks and most of the reporting has centered around the Panthers.

The Seahawks have maintained that they’re looking forward to Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing for the job, but it appears as though there’s still a chance Mayfield could end up in Seattle.

Money has reportedly been a sticking point in trade talks, as Mayfield is owed $18.898 million salary in 2022 and Cleveland so far has been unwilling eat most of this.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.