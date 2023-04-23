Seahawks Team To Watch For Anthony Richardson?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there’s “chatter in league circles” that the Seahawks could select Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 5 overall.

Florio adds that some believe Seattle will take Richardson should he fall to them at No. 5.

The Seahawks signed Geno Smith to a three-year, $105 million extension this offseason, but it’s unlikely that contract would prevent them from taking a quarterback if they felt he could be a long-term solution.

Richardson has, arguably, the highest upside of any player in this year’s draft class and he could sit a year or two behind Smith before eventually taking over. This is something that draft experts have mentioned as a positive for Richardson, considering that he’s a pretty raw prospect in terms of his development

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.