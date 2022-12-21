Seahawks Sign DT Daviyon Nixon, Waive RB Tony Jones

According to Field Yates, the Seahawks are signing DT Daviyon Nixon and waiving RB Tony Jones.

Nixon, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.

Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season.

In 2022, Nixon has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.