Seahawks Waiving OLB Tyreke Smith

According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are waiving OLB Tyreke Smith.

Smith, 23, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 158 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year, $3,980,975 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $320,976.

In 2023, Smith appeared in one game for the Seahawks and recorded one tackle.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 41 games and made 17 starts. He recorded 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.