Seahawks Waiving TE Cade Brewer & CB Jameson Houston

Aaron Wilson reports that the Seahawks are waiving TE Cade Brewer and CB Jameson Houston as they continue to finalize their roster for the 2022 season.

Brewer, 23, went undrafted out of Texas back in 2020 before catching on with the Seahawks.

He has been on and off the team’s roster for most of this offseason.

During his career with Texas, Brewer played in 55 games, starting 33. He was also named All-Big 12 honorable mention for 2021 after posting 22 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.