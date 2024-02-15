Seahawks Won’t Cut Geno Smith To Avoid 2024 Salary Guarantee

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks have informed QB Geno Smith that they are keeping him on the roster through Friday when his $12.7 million contract becomes fully guaranteed.

Smith confirmed the news.

Thank you Lord 🙏 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 15, 2024

Schefter, citing sources within the Seahawks, reports the organization believes keeping Smith is the right decision in today’s soaring quarterback market.

Schefter notes Smith’s value could make him an intriguing trade candidate should interested teams reach out.

Smith has been solid for the Seahawks since entering the starting role in 2022, but there was some uncertainty about how Seattle would proceed with his contract under new HC Mike Macdonald.

Now, it looks more likely that Smith is the Seahawks’ quarterback for 2024.

Smith, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to make a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 15 games and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also recorded 37 rushing attempts for 155 yards and one touchdown.