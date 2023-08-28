Seahawks Won’t Place WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba On IR To Start Season

Ian Rapoport reports that Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to begin the season on the active roster after recently undergoing surgery to repair a small broken bone in his wrist.

Smith-Njigba was injured during the team’s recent preseason game against the Cowboys.

Smith-Njigba, 21, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The No. 20 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,409,702 contract that includes a $8,207,056 signing bonus and will carry a $2,801,764 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three years with the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba appeared in 22 games and caught 109 passes for 1,691 yards (15.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.