Seahawks Worked Out Four Linebackers

The Seattle Seahawks hosted four linebackers for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

LB Kuony Deng LB Charles Snowden LB Deandre Johnson LB Zach McCloud

Snowden, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2.4 million rookie contract with the Bears after going undrafted out of Virginia following the 2021 draft. Snowden spent time between the Bears’ practice squad and active roster before being waived before the start of the 2022 season.

In 2021, Snowden appeared in two games for the Bears.