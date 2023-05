Seahawks Worked Out QB E.J. Perry

According to Jordan Schultz, the Seahawks brought in free-agent QB E.J. Perry for a workout on Tuesday.

Perry, 25, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

The Jaguars signed Perry to a contract last summer and he was later added to their practice squad at the start of the season. Jacksonville brought him back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him back in March and was quickly claimed by the Texans. Houston elected to cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.