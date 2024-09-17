Seahawks Worked Out Six Including QB Ian Book

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a group of six free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Book, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round out of Notre Dame in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $4.153 million and included a $673,584 signing bonus.

The Saints waived him and he was later claimed by the Eagles in August of 2022. Philadelphia waived him coming out of this past preseason.

He has since had a brief stint on the Patriots practice squad and also tried out for the 49ers and Bills. The Chiefs signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season and he wound up being among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Book appeared in one game and made one start for the Saints, completing 12-20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed three times for six yards.

Mims, 26, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that included a $1,511,782 signing bonus when the Jets traded Mims to Detroit in August for a conditional late-round pick swap.

However, Mims was cut with an injury designation and signed with the Steelers’ practice squad in October. Pittsburgh brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season before waiving him in June. He signed on with the Jaguars.

In 2022, Mims appeared in 10 games for the Jets and caught 11 passes for 186 yards receiving and no touchdowns.