Seahawks Worked Out Six Offensive Players

The Seattle Seahawks officially hosted six offensive players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
The full list includes:
- G Evan Beerntsen
- WR Chandler Brayboy
- WR Luke Floriea
- T Tristan Leigh
- TE Layne Pryor
- WR Marcus Sanders
Floriea, 24, went undrafted out of Kent State following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation as a rookie in August 2025.
Cleveland re-signed him to a futures deal in January, but was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
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