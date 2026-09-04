Seahawks Worked Out Six Offensive Players

The Seattle Seahawks officially hosted six offensive players for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

G Evan Beerntsen WR Chandler Brayboy WR Luke Floriea T Tristan Leigh TE Layne Pryor WR Marcus Sanders

Floriea, 24, went undrafted out of Kent State following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation as a rookie in August 2025.

Cleveland re-signed him to a futures deal in January, but was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.