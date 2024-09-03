Seahawks Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks hosted six players for workouts on Tuesday including DT Quinton Bohanna.

The full list includes:

DT Quinton Bohanna WR Kaden Davis QB Josh Love TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DE Kenneth Odumegwu DL Tramel Walthour

Bohanna, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when he was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the 2023 preseason.

He quickly caught on with the Lions practice squad in 2023 and bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad until the Titans signed him in December. Tennessee cut him loose in recent weeks as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

In 2023, Bohanna appeared in three games for the Lions and three games for the Titans, recording 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.