Seahawks Working Out OT Tristan Leigh

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Seahawks are hosting UDFA OT Tristan Leigh for a workout on Friday.

Leigh, 23, spent five years at Clemson as a five-star recruit and the 16th-ranked player in the 2021 recruiting class out of Fairfax, Virginia. He won the starting job as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 at left tackle and remained in that role for his last three years.

He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. Leigh was among the final roster cuts but stuck around on the practice squad for a few days before being let go.

In his collegiate career, Leigh appeared in 42 games over five years at Clemson.