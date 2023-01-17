Sean Payton Discusses Potential Landing Spots In Candid Interview

Former Saints HC Sean Payton discussed his coaching candidacy this offseason in a candid interview with FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, diving into a wide range of topics.

Payton said he and Saints GM Mickey Loomis discussed what potential compensation would look like if a team wanted his services as their head coach. Payton added the first step would be for teams to agree to compensation with the Saints before he can sign.

So far, the Broncos, Cardinals, Panthers and Texans have received permission from the Saints.

“Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick,” Payton said, via ESPN. “Each team has different ammo or different pick selections. It could be a future one where maybe you have to throw in something.”

Payton wrapped up his interview with Houston on Monday and noted his knowledge with members of the front office such as GM Nick Caserio. He specifically did not rule them out even though plenty of others have expressed skepticism he’d want to join a Houston organization that has struggled mightily in recent years.

“When you practice for three days with an opponent, you get a chance to meet a lot of the different personalities and people involved in the building,” Payton said. “They’ve got really good draft capital, really good draft capital. They’re in a division that you can at least say with Indy, Tennessee and Jacksonville [is winnable]. There’s growth potential immediately there from the two or three wins they had this year.”

Payton made it a point to say he’s interviewing these teams and their owners to find the right fit for him. Other considerations like quarterback and general manager are secondary to a degree.

“It starts with ownership. Look, finding both, if the quarterback is there, it’s probably a team that’s playing well, generally speaking. The teams that have openings, I am not going to say are broken, but they’ve had problems. That’s why there is an opening. I think that element is critical, the ownership,” Payton said via Denver 7’s Troy Renck. “I hope that is not looked at as an indictment of certain teams. There are a number of teams. … it’s hard to win in this league and even harder to win in this league if there are internal problems before you even play an opponent.”

Though it’s clear Payton would prefer to be coaching in 2023, there are significant potential warts with all of these jobs that he’ll have to be comfortable with. If not, a return to the FOX studios for another year could be the move.

“Each team — there would be pros and cons. That’s the significance of the upcoming week or two,” Payton said. “Meeting some individuals, asking some questions, maybe some difficult questions, and trying to get answers so we are not having difficult questions when you have already taken the job.”

Payton, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.