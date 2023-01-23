Sean Payton Interviewing With Broncos Again On Wednesday

According to Jeff Duncan, former Saints HC Sean Payton has scheduled a second interview with the Broncos for Wednesday.

Duncan adds at this point, Denver has to be viewed as the frontrunner to land Payton, though he points out the coach could always decide to return to his job at FOX for another season.

Payton is scheduled to interview with the Panthers today after their initial meeting was pushed back due to the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes. Panthers owner Dave Tepper also owns Charlotte FC.

The Texans have interviewed Payton as well, and while the Cardinals requested permission to speak with Payton, it does not appear the two sides have met yet.

In an interview last week, Payton said he thought the Saints would take a “mid-to-late first-round pick” in exchange for his contractual rights.

Payton, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.