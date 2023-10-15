Season-Ending Surgery Being Strongly Considered For Colts QB Anthony Richardson

According to Ian Rapoport, Colts first-round QB Anthony Richardson is strongly considering season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

Rapoport says Richardson and the Colts have gathered four or five opinions on his Grade 3 AC joint sprain, which has led them to this possibility.

While his labrum is not torn and the shoulder ligaments are in better shape than expected, the thought is the best thing for Richardson long-term is to get it surgically repaired.

There had been some thought Richardson could rehab and return to play in four weeks but the Colts are understandably cautious after their experience with former QB Andrew Luck.

They want to take the long view with their hopeful franchise quarterback, as much as losing him for the rest of his rookie year would sting.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

