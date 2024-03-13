Sense Remains Calvin Ridley Leaning Toward Re-Signing With Jaguars

According to Jonathan Jones, the sense remains that WR Calvin Ridley is leaning toward re-signing with the Jaguars over leaving for the Patriots.

Jones says Jacksonville is expected to put a deal on the table that is equal or better to New England’s best offer when accounting for state taxes and cost of living. Florida does not have a state income tax, while the state of Massachusetts has a five percent flat tax plus a four percent surtax on income over $1 million.

This tracks with the reports from yesterday on Ridley, who had things whittled down to Jacksonville and New England after his market was not quite as strong as he had hoped for.

Another factor in the delay is if the Jaguars wait to sign Ridley until after the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 pm EST, the pick they give to the Falcons remains a third, not a second.

Ridley, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Ridley appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.