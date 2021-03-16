Several Teams, Including Buccaneers, Interested In RB James White

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are one of several teams who are interested in signing RB James White.

Tampa Bay desperately needs a pass-catching running back, so it would make too much sense for White to reunite with his former quarterback in New England, Tom Brady.

White also happens to be from Florida, so Tampa Bay is a team to watch in more ways than one, though they clearly have competition.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, White appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and rushed for 121 yards on 35 carries (3.5 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 49 receptions for 375 yards receiving and another score.