Several Teams Interested In G Michael Onwenu

Mike Giardi reports that several teams are interested in G Michael Onwenu as free agency begins, including the Commanders, Giants, Ravens, and Titans.

Onwenu is easily the best offensive lineman available in free agency this year, and his market should reflect that.

Onwenu, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a signing bonus of $202,468.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Onwenu appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Patriots, four at guard and 11 at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

