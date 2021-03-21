Several Teams Still Interested In Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, citing league sources, reports that there are “several” teams interested in potentially trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, but they are still actively monitoring the sexual assault lawsuits filed against him by massage therapists.

According to Wilson, the Eagles, Panthers, Jets, Dolphins, 49ers and Broncos are among the interested teams in a potential deal for Watson.

However, sources tell Wilson that the Texans “remain steadfast” in not wanting to trade their star quarterback.

A trade for Watson has become much more complicated in recent days after several lawsuits have been filed against him, alleging that he sexually assaulted multiple women.

The NFL announced that they’ve officially opened an investigation into the matter while Watson has denied the allegations against him.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the investigation as the news is available.